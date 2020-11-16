Waters, Sr., Ronald Kimball
August 11, 1935 - November 14, 2020
Mr. Ronald Kimball Waters, Sr, age 85, died peacefully Saturday November 14, 2020 at his residence.
A private family graveside service will be held at Green Hill Cemetery in Greensboro, NC. Because of the current public health crisis, an online memorial service will be held soon for family and friends who wish to honor him. Details will be on the George Brothers website when finalized.
Mr. Waters was born in Wilmington, NC to the late Owen Frank and Doretha Carroll Waters. He was a graduate of New Hanover High School, and attended Wilmington College (UNCW) before proudly serving in the US Coast Guard. He was a member of Seagate Baptist Church in Wilmington, and retired from the finance department of Guilford County.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Feenstra, brother-in-law, Henry Feenstra, brothers Owen Frank Waters, Jr., and Frederick Dean Waters, niece Jeannie Carroll Waters, and nephews Jerry Feenstra and Ricky Waters, all of Wilmington.
Mr. Waters is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Thelma Leonard Waters of Greensboro; children Ronnie Waters, Jr. and Jonathan Waters, both of Wilmington, and Susan Pelletier (Daren) of Greensboro. He is adored by four grandchildren; Ronnie Waters III, Nicholas Waters, Matthew Pelletier, and Stuart Pelletier. Also left to cherish his memory are sisters-in-law Thelma Waters and May Waters, nephew Owen Frank Waters III (Angel Pie), nieces Becky Feenstra, Elizabeth Scott, and Jeannie Kentrolis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice
.
George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family of Mr. Waters.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 16, 2020.