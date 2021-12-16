Kluttz, Ronald Cooper



November 11, 1937 - December 13, 2021



Ronald Cooper Kluttz was born on November 11, 1937 in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania and passed away December 13, 2021 at the Kernersville Medical Center in Kernersville, North Carolina.



Ronald was the son of Worth Kluttz and Margaret Goldston Kluttz, who predeceased him.



Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Brian Kluttz of Pawleys Island, SC; daughters, Andrea Lowe of Concord, NC and Erin Ritchie and husband Mike Ritchie of Kernersville, NC; and his grandchildren, Maddie Lowe, Matthew Ritchie, Jackson Lowe and Laura Ritchie.



Ronald was a graduate of North Carolina State University. Ronald was a veteran of the United States Army and worked for National Write Your Congressman for many years.



Ronald was a faithful member of Living Hope Worship Center in Greensboro, North Carolina and his constant focus was sharing the love of Jesus with everyone he met. He also enjoyed woodworking, gardening and spending time with family and friends.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Covenant Church United Methodist in High Point, North Carolina. Reverend Ted Burke will officiate. The family will receive guests at the church from 12 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. An interment at Westminster Gardens, 3601 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro, NC will follow the service.



The family asks that memorials in Ronald's name be sent to Gideons International, South Guilford Camp, P.O. Box 16001, Greensboro, NC 27406 or to Living Hope Worship Center, 1907 Merritt Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407.



Cumby Family Funeral Service



1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina 27262



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 16, 2021.