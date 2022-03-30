Patterson, Ronald B.
Ronald Brinton Patterson, a resident of Greensboro, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2022 at Hospice Home of High Point after a brief illness. Ron was born on April 20, 1941 in Wichita, Kansas to the late Charles Odell "Pat" Patterson and Bonnie Houser Patterson. Ron grew up in Hastings, Nebraska where his strong work ethic began at a very young age as a newspaper delivery boy. He graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1959. He then attended Hastings College, where he earned a degree in chemistry in 1963. Ron obtained his doctorate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in organic chemistry in 1970. Upon graduation, Ron relocated to Greensboro, North Carolina, where he began a long, successful career as a chemist at Lorillard Tobacco Company. He retired from Lorillard after 37 years of employment, having received numerous recognitions for his service and dedication.
Ron met his beloved wife, the late Carolyn Routh Patterson, on a blind date and eloped a short time later. Together they raised a beautiful family. When his children were young, he never missed a soccer game or dance recital. Ron was a faithful member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Greensboro. He was a long time choir member, Sunday School teacher, and church committee member. He enjoyed serving as a representative to the annual conference at Lake Junaluska, NC for numerous years. Ron was a member of the United Methodists Men's group where held various leadership roles both at the local and state level. He is fondly remembered for running the annual Christmas tree lot for over 25 years.
In addition, Ron was active in his community. He enjoyed singing with the Greensboro Oratorio Society, serving on the board of directors as well as president. In retirement, he sang with Greensboro Senior Singing Ambassadors. Ron volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and worked on the vinyl siding team for 15 years. He also served with Greensboro Urban Ministries and Samaritans Purse Operation Shoebox Ministries. Ron supported many other organizations such as Heifer Project International, Teen Challenge, and the American Red Cross.
Ron was a very faithful, kind, humble, generous, and hardworking man. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Phillip Brinton Patterson (Adrienne) of Greensboro, his daughter, Melissa Patterson Sherrill (Karl) of High Point, and his grandchildren, whom he deeply loved and was so proud of, Anna Kate Patterson, Lane Brinton, Spencer Dale, and Margaret "Maggie" Olivia Sherrill; stepgrandsons Daulton Rogers and Jarrod Rogers; sisters Sondra Patterson Chriestenson of Park City, KS, and Mary Patterson Congrove (Benny) of Hastings, NE; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday April 3, 2022 at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making memorial contributions to the Hospice Home of High Point, 1803 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262 or a charity of your choice
. Our deepest thanks go to the staff of Hospice Home, as well as to family and friends who have so graciously and kindly supported us through this difficult time.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 30, 2022.