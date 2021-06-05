Menu
Ronald Pitts Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street
Greensboro, NC
Ronald Pitts, Sr.

High Point — Ronald Pitts, Sr., 78, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021. A public visitation will be held at the Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St., Greensboro on Sunday, June 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nellie, Dave Cohen so enjoyed the long conversations with Ron & often with you when Ron was not up to talking. He considered Ron a dear friend & Ron will always be a part of good memories created from their many years of working together. Please stay in touch, Nellie. We care about you.
Judy Hampton
June 6, 2021
