Shanklin, Ronald Steward "Shank"
Ronald Steward "Shank" Shanklin, 75, of Whitsett, passed away suddenly at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
A native of Asheville, NC, he was the loving husband of Nicholette "Nicki" Long Shanklin, who survives. He was the son of the late Leola Moore Miller and grandson of the late Roxie Moore. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army with the ranking of sergeant. Mr. Shanklin retired from Plybon & Associates. He was currently working at Jennings Bryan-Chappell in Burlington as an independent consultant. He was a member of the Minton Golf Group. Shank was a member of St. Mark's Church for 44 years where he served as an usher and member of the Men's Bible Study.
In addition to his wife of their home, survivors include his daughter, Meredith Shanklin (Keith Griffin) of the home; son, Matthew Shanklin and wife Lauren of Apex; granddaughter whom he adored, Emma Ruth Shanklin; and four cousins, Sheryl Bryan Williamson, Janice Burgess, and Ray Deal of Burlington and Charlie Moore of South Carolina.
A memorial service will be conducted in the original sanctuary of St. Mark's Church on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Ste. 104, Greensboro, NC 27409 or St. Mark's Church, 1230 St. Mark's Church Road, Burlington, NC 27215.
Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 6, 2022.