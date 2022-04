Ronald "Ronnie" Mack Simpson, Sr.



Greensboro — Ronald "Ronnie" Mack Simpson, Sr., died Tuesday, March 29, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3 at Lake Brandt Baptist Church on Trosper Road. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Simpson family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 2, 2022.