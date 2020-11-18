Corum, Ronald Turner
April 5, 1944 - November 16, 2020
Ronald Turner Corum, 76, passed away early Monday morning, November 16, 2020, at Cone Hospital in Greensboro.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. He will lie in repose on Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home, for anyone that would like to come by to pay their respects. The family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, Bridget, on E. Stadium Drive in Eden. For any friends or family who are interested, please feel free to drive your classic or muscle cars to the service in memory of Ronald.
Born April 5, 1944 in Rockingham County, NC, he was the son of the late Hassie Turner Corum and Hester Burroughs Corum. Ronald was a graduate of Wentworth High School, class of 1962 and was the owner and operator of Corum Heating and Air Company and a faithful friend to many. He enjoyed playing music, primarily the drums, and enjoyed fast cars. Ronald loved his Mustangs.
He is survived by his wife, Carla Andrews Corum of the home; four children, Wendy Powell and fiance', Garry Tilley, Bridget French and husband Bryant, Crystal Corum and her significant other, Jamie Adkins, and Joshua Corum and his significant other, Amy Bullins; seven grandchildren, Chad Sexton, MaKayla Kernodle, Bailey Redd, Braxton French, Brystal French, Gunner Adkins and Lily Bullins; five great-grandchildren, Nole Sexton, Emerson Sexton, Oliver Sexton, Izabelle Stophel and Cyrus Kernodle; sisters, Jo Anne Ammen and husband, Russell, Margie Hoskins and husband, Raymond, and Janice Sexton and husband, Dave; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; along with his faithful, four legged co-worker, Catcher, and the two little old guys, Jackson and Zoey.
