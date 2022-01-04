Menu
Ronald Vines
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave
Greensboro, NC
Ronald Vines

Greensboro — Ronald Vines, 76, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Celebration of life will be held Wednesday, January 5 at 12 p.m.; visitation 11:30 a.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Viewing today from 12 until 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Ave.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave, Greensboro, NC
Jan
5
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave, Greensboro, NC
Jan
5
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
New Light Missionary Baptist Church
1105 Willow Rd., NC
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I enjoyed working with Mr. Vines at McIver Education Center. He did a great job one September substituting for me when my grandson was born. (He's 16 now). Later I was so glad he was hired full-time. He loved those kids - and boy could he BBQ. Blessings on you all.
Betty Hare
School
January 7, 2022
My condolences in your lost of Ronald, we were friends from the seventies.....his cousin Willie Mae and Pete were all our friends.... Donald and Ronald were very nice guys. My heart is sad because I didn't stop by your house a few weeks back when my mind told me too.! God bless you in your lost.! Joanie
Joan Pressley
January 4, 2022
My condolences to the vines family for the loss of their loved one. Please know that God is a comforter and will see you through your time of sorrow. Teika Hearst Holloway
Teika Holloway
Other
January 4, 2022
