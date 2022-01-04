Greensboro — Ronald Vines, 76, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Celebration of life will be held Wednesday, January 5 at 12 p.m.; visitation 11:30 a.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Viewing today from 12 until 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Ave.
I enjoyed working with Mr. Vines at McIver Education Center. He did a great job one September substituting for me when my grandson was born. (He's 16 now). Later I was so glad he was hired full-time. He loved those kids - and boy could he BBQ. Blessings on you all.
Betty Hare
January 7, 2022
My condolences in your lost of Ronald, we were friends from the seventies.....his cousin Willie Mae and Pete were all our friends.... Donald and Ronald were very nice guys. My heart is sad because I didn't stop by your house a few weeks back when my mind told me too.! God bless you in your lost.! Joanie
Joan Pressley
January 4, 2022
My condolences to the vines family for the loss of their loved one. Please know that God is a comforter and will see you through your time of sorrow.
Teika Hearst Holloway