MY DEAREST DONNA AND FAMILY!!! I AM COMPLETELY NUMB OVER THE NEWS OF RONDA'S PASSING!!! I DO KNOW FOR A FACT, SHE IS WITH THE LORD. SHE IS NOW WHOLE AND ENJOYING HER FRIEND THAT WAS CLOSE TO HER. I DON'T RECALL HER FRIEND'S NAME BUT I THINK HER LAST NAME IS FAULK. RONDA WAS ALWAYS A SWEET PERSON!!! I REMEMBER VERY WELL THE THREE WORDS SHE WOULD ALWAYS SAY. SHE SAID "DA DA DA, CALLING THE KITTY AND SO SWEETLY SAID LISTEN. WHEN SHE SAID LISTEN, HER VOICE CHANGED TO A HIGHER SWEET PITCH!!! I CAN'T SAY ANYTHING BUT GOOD THINGS ABOUT HER DECEASED DADDY, HER MOTER, DONNA MARLEY BOWMAN AND HER STEPFATHER, WAYEN BOWMAN, AND STEPSISTERS, TRACY AND TRICIA. ALL OF YOU ARE IN MY PRAYERS, HEART AND THOUGHTS. I LOVE AND LOVED YOU ALL!!! BLESSINGS!!!!!! ANN MITCHELL LADD, FORMERLY DONNA AND I HAD THE SAME LAST NAME (STEVENS)

ANN MITCHELL LADD FORMERLY (STEVENS) Family April 1, 2022