I am deeply saddened to learn of Ron´s passing. I recently chatted with him at the barber shop where he had stopped through. We chatted about family and how proud he was of his children. I recall Ron´s calm demeanor and getting in his mustang headed up Hwy 70. I´m going to miss my buddy. Praying for the family! God´s grace and peace.

Delores September 27, 2021