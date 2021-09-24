Greensboro — Ronnie Antorn Blakeney, died Monday, September 20, 2021. Funeral service will be Saturday, September 25: viewing at 11:30; service at 12 p.m. at Wells Memorial Church of Christ, 1001 E. Washington St. Burial at Proximity Mills Cemetery, 2009 Phillips Ave.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 24, 2021.
I am deeply saddened to learn of Ron´s passing. I recently chatted with him at the barber shop where he had stopped through. We chatted about family and how proud he was of his children. I recall Ron´s calm demeanor and getting in his mustang headed up Hwy 70. I´m going to miss my buddy. Praying for the family! God´s grace and peace.
Delores
September 27, 2021
I still have memories of our 8th grade talent show. My cuzzo had the best Micheal Jackson impersonation I've ever seen. On stage, moonwalking, spinning and all. RIP cuzzo. Gone but never forgotten.
Shannon D Wall
Family
September 26, 2021
Condolences and prayers to the entire family
Monique, Chelsea and Jarrett
Friend
September 24, 2021
Tess, you and your family are in my prayers. May GOD continue to be with you.
Doris Humphries
Family
September 24, 2021
Sending love & condolences to the Blakeney family. Ronnie will truly be missed.
Keisha Miles
Family
September 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.