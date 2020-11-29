Wyrick, Rosa Lee
June 11, 1927 - November 26, 2020
Rosa Lee Wyrick, 93, passed away early on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Beacon Place.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside. Everyone is encouraged to adhere to the mandate for masks and observe social distancing.
Born June 11, 1927, in Guilford County, NC, she was the daughter of Wille Burke and Emma Smith. She was a homemaker, and worked at Cone Mills White Oak Plant for 10 years. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends, doing needlework, growing flowers and working in her vegetable garden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen H. Wyrick; brothers Paul Burke, William Burke, and Graham Burke; sisters Ruth Childs and Elizabeth Davis.
She is survived by daughters, Brenda W. Hicks (Robert Dunn) of Fayetteville, and Lucy W. Beal (Danny) of Greensboro; three grandchildren, Samuel Hicks (Mary Haglund) of Winston-Salem, Tammy Wagoner (Matt) of Brown Summit and Todd Beal (Brandy) of Gibsonville; five great-grandchildren, Bridgette Beal, Danny Beal, Mason Beal, Gavin Wagoner and Noah Wagoner; three nieces and three nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. William Harris (Eagle Family Physicians) and Carlos Walden (Home Health). Flowers are welcome to be sent for the services.
Forbis and Dick N. Elm Chapel is assisting the Wyrick family with arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 29, 2020.