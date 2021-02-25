Rojas Smith, Rosalia Garcia1939 - 2021Rosalia Garcia Rojas Smith, beloved wife, devoted mother, supportive grandmother and loyal sister, passed away February 20, 2021 in Greensboro, NC. A service to celebrate her life was held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, February 24 at Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home, officiated by Richard Wurtzel, CRE. Interment will take place in Coastal Carolina State Veterans' Cemetery on Friday, February 26, at 10 AM.Rosalia was born in Bogota, Colombia in 1939 and at a young age moved to the United States. On May 1, 1965, she married George Carlisle Smith, Sr., (USMC-Ret), who survives her. Rosalia was a proud military spouse and provided a loving home to their two sons. She was a woman of faith and attended Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Greensboro and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point.In addition to her husband, her sons, George C. Smith, Jr. and Patrick Smith, survive her as do her two grandchildren, Megan and Noah Smith, all of Summerfield; three siblings, Teodoro Rojas, Debora de Franco and Leonilde de Piraquive, all of Bogota, Colombia; and niece, Cicilia Doss. Three siblings, Prodigo Rojas, Primitiva de Chaparro and Benilda Aguilar, preceded her in death.The family would like to acknowledge Kathy Phoebus, Cindy Dodson and Deborah Wilborn for the kindness and compassion shown to Rosa during her illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to AuthoraCare Collective (Hospice), 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.