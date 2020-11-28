Menu
Roscoe "Troy" Hall
Hall, Roscoe "Troy"

September 9, 1962 - November 24, 2020

Roscoe "Troy" Hall, 58, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 24, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 30, at First Assembly of God, 1739 Harrington Hwy. in Eden. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m., at the church.

Born September 9, 1962 in Eden, NC, Troy was the son of Elizabeth Ann Hazelwood Hall and the late Roscoe "Buster" Lacy Hall, Jr. He was a 1981 graduate of Stoneville High School and was a commercial and residential contractor. Troy was a member of First Assembly of God where he was very active, serving as an usher, a deacon and a board member.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Castle Hall of the home; son, Brandon Hall (Katie) of Pawpaw, Michigan; daughter, Paige Pulliam (James) of Stoneville; seven grandchildren, Alex, Austin, Jamey Lee, Roan, Breelyn, Maci, and Bella; and two brothers, Darryl Hall and David Hall of Stoneville.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.

Fair Funeral Home

432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
