Dassow, Rose Helen



August 2, 1918 - June 27, 2021



Mrs. Rose Helen Brooks Dassow, 102, died peacefully at home on June 27, 2021. Her greatest desire in later life was to remain in her home until the very end with family, friends, and loving caregivers to support her.



Helen was born on August 2, 1918 in Hancock County, Tennessee. She attended Appalachia High School and Mary Washington College where she majored in business education. While working at Universal Moulded Products in Bristol, Tennessee as secretary to the controller, she met her future husband, Vic Dassow. They were married on September 20, 1947, the start of 53 happy years together. Vic and Helen moved to Greensboro in 1951, where they would raise their two children, Duane, and Linda. Shortly after moving to Greensboro, they bought New Home Building Supply, which they would operate until Vic's death in 2001.



Helen was preceded in death by her parents Ross and Minnie Brooks; her husband, Vic Dassow; and her brother, Leo Brooks. She is survived by son, Duane Dassow (Madeleine) of Greensboro; daughter, Linda Dassow of Greensboro; grandchildren Kelly Dawson (Kevin), Patrick Dassow, and Justine Dassow, all of Greensboro; and one great-grandchild, Faith Dawson of Greensboro.



Helen will be most remembered by her family as a caring and loving mother and grandmother, but she was also an active member of the community. At the time of her death, she was the oldest living member of First Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the Greensboro Bowling League and the Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs. Blessed with a green thumb, she especially loved to garden and could take a mixture of blooms and create the most spectacular arrangements.



Helen's home was always a place of wonderful smells as she could cook anything by adding a pinch of this or a dash of that. She hosted wonderful family gatherings that always included something good to eat. She was a gifted artist and covered the walls of her house with her own oil paintings. Up until the last few months, the daily crossword puzzle was a staple of her morning activities, along with a strong cup of coffee. She was an avid reader of novels, magazines and every newspaper or journal she could find. Yet when her children, grandchildren or great-granddaughter entered the house, all activities stopped. They were the most important things in her life. The many summer vacations to Holston Lake and Medford, Wisconsin are fond memories for her children Duane and Linda.



The Dassow family is extremely grateful to Helen's Hospice nurses Desiree' and Heather, her caregivers Cindy, Monique, Gail, Bendetta, Kelsey, Farrah, Jackie, Alnysa, Holli, Chandler, Pat, Georgina, Appiah, Kimberly and Antacia; as well as many other caregivers who cared for and loved her over the last several years.



A private family graveside service, conducted by Pastor Jay Hilbinger, will be held at First Lutheran Church.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Amedisys (Hospice), 2975 Crouse Lane Burlington, NC 27215; First Lutheran Church, 3600 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410; or Well-Spring Solutions, 4100 Well-Spring Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410.



