Holden, Rose Marie
Ms. Rose Marie Holden, daughter of the late Harold and Nettie Holden was born on December 15, 1950. She departed this life on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Wesley Long after a short illness. She was lovingly known as Rose Bud and will be remembered for her cheerful personality and her smile. She enjoyed putting on her makeup and jewelry and taking long hot bubble baths. She was a member of McLeansville Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her loving parents and her favorite aunt.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory the Staff of RHA Health Services and her loving family and friends.
"Precious jewel, you glowed, you shine, reflecting all the good things in this world" Maya Angelou
A visitation for Rose will be held Monday, December 27, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 N Elm St, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401.
A funeral service will occur Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 3:30 PM at McLeansville Baptist Church, 5205 Frieden Chruch Rd, McLeansville, North Carolina. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.