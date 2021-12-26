Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rose Marie Holden
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Holden, Rose Marie

Ms. Rose Marie Holden, daughter of the late Harold and Nettie Holden was born on December 15, 1950. She departed this life on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Wesley Long after a short illness. She was lovingly known as Rose Bud and will be remembered for her cheerful personality and her smile. She enjoyed putting on her makeup and jewelry and taking long hot bubble baths. She was a member of McLeansville Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her loving parents and her favorite aunt.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory the Staff of RHA Health Services and her loving family and friends.

"Precious jewel, you glowed, you shine, reflecting all the good things in this world" Maya Angelou

A visitation for Rose will be held Monday, December 27, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 N Elm St, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401.

A funeral service will occur Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 3:30 PM at McLeansville Baptist Church, 5205 Frieden Chruch Rd, McLeansville, North Carolina. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com for the Holden family.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC
Dec
28
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
McLeansville Baptist Church
5205 Frieden Chruch Rd, McLeansville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.