Marlowe, Rose L.
Greenville - Mrs. Rose L. Marlowe, 77, passed away, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Services will be private.
Rose was born and raised in Chicago, IL. She lived in Crystal Lake, IL for 25 years before moving to Greenville in 1996. Rose loved bowling, playing golf, dancing and spending time cultivating her beautiful rose garden.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Doug Marlowe; children, Edward Guzy of Oakwood Hills, IL, Michael Guzy of Crystal Lake, IL, and Lee Ann Flentge of Orlando, FL; and grandchildren, Heather, Andrew, Holly, Emily, Amy, and April.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 12, 2021.