Rose L. Marlowe
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC
Marlowe, Rose L.

Greenville - Mrs. Rose L. Marlowe, 77, passed away, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Services will be private.

Rose was born and raised in Chicago, IL. She lived in Crystal Lake, IL for 25 years before moving to Greenville in 1996. Rose loved bowling, playing golf, dancing and spending time cultivating her beautiful rose garden.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Doug Marlowe; children, Edward Guzy of Oakwood Hills, IL, Michael Guzy of Crystal Lake, IL, and Lee Ann Flentge of Orlando, FL; and grandchildren, Heather, Andrew, Holly, Emily, Amy, and April.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Ed, Michael, Lee My sincere condolences on the passing of your Mom. To long since family has not been one. Hugs, Aunt Donna
Donna Guzy
Family
June 17, 2021
So sad to hear this. Lived beside Doug and Rose for many years before retiring from ECU and moving to Myrtle Beach. Remember her beautiful rose garden. She was a very kind and caring person.
Zenith Nelson
Friend
June 16, 2021
I am sorry to learn of such a sweet and caring person. Doug and rose was such a sweet couple and so good to Doug parents.with deepest sympathy. Nola overton Greenville NC friend
Nola overton
June 12, 2021
