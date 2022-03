Rosemary Roberts



Greensboro — Rosemary Roberts, 83, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m. An inurnment service at the church columbarium will be held at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 31, 2022.