Roswell Woodrow "Woody" Hamlett Jr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Hamlett, Jr., Roswell Woodrow "Woody"

October 31, 1943 - September 22, 2021

GREENSBORO - Roswell Woodrow Hamlett, Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 22, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Woody was born October 31, 1943 to the late R.W. Hamlett, Sr. and Becky Barbee Hamlett. A graduate of N.C. State University, he was president of his own construction company for 35 years. After selling the company, he managed and built buildings for numerous partners and continued to oversee them until his death.

Woody never met a stranger and cherished his many friends and partners. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sarah Davis Hamlett; sons R.W. Hamlett III (Angela) and George Edward Hamlett (Melanie), six beloved grandchildren; his brother, William L. Hamlett (Susan); sister-in-law Betsy Ashley (Tommy) and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the many doctors, nurses and staff of CHCC and AuthoraCare Collective for their warm and compassionate care of Woody during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27409.

Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Instill we meet again this Baby Duck will miss you Deeply!
Mike Snow
September 26, 2021
Sarah and family, Woody was always such a bright spot in everyone's eyes. I know you will miss him dearly. Hopefully he and Avery can catch up with each other in heaven and "talk" about the Wolfpack and construction. You are all in my thoughts and prayers each day. Martha
Martha H Faw
Friend
September 25, 2021
I got to know Woody while I worked for Dan Fouts an attorney. Wood was always smiling and had a kind word when he came in the office. Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Joe Anne Strader
Friend
September 25, 2021
