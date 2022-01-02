Rowland is sorely missed by all who knew his outgoing personality, infectious smile and a real "zeal" for life. No doubt, we could use a thousand more of him in this world! He really epitomized what it means to Encourage! He obviously "hung around" his New Testament and emulated Paul & Barnabas quite well. People like Rowland were never afraid to love others, because they were not ashamed of the One who loved them!

Brian Kluttz Friend January 3, 2022