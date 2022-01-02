Brazzeal, Rowland Jamerson
August 30, 1948 - December 30, 2021
Rowland Jamerson Brazzeal, 73, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on December 30, 2021, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital after a short battle with Covid.
Rowland was born in Fort Deposit, AL, but spent his formative years in Bullards, GA with parents William Cube and Annie Pearl Brazzeal and brother Wallace (Glenna) Abney. He graduated from Twiggs County High School, attended business school at Middle Georgia College and Georgia State College, and was a member of the Georgia National Guard for six years. He met his soulmate, Sherry, on a blind date his first year of college and they married June 1, 1968, in Macon, GA.
Rowland began his work career at age 17 parking cars for Belk Department Stores and continued with them 40 years in store management across several locations and states. He then sold real estate in Highlands, NC, and Greensboro, NC. Upon retirement, he was finally able to devote all his time to his most important life mission, serving God.
Rowland was a true believer of Christ and devoted all his time and talents to missions and causes he was passionate about. He was a Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Rapid Response Team Crisis Chaplain, whose job is to respond across the country to natural disasters, sharing the hope of Jesus with those in need. He also worked with Samaritan's Purse, responding to disasters with physical rebuilding help, providing shelter and comfort, and meeting needs on the ground. He was an active member of Westover Church.
Rowland was a leader with Christian Business Men's Connection of Greensboro for many years. He also belonged to a group that meets weekly for racial reconciliation and was a member of a Tuesday morning men's Bible study group called "Outback." For over 20 years, Rowland mentored married couples in crisis. In addition, he volunteered with Love Life and Triad Coalition for Life praying at the Greensboro abortion center. Working with HIV+ individuals at Higher Ground, he led Bible study groups. Rowland donated his time and immense building skills at Habitat for Humanity.
Rowland is survived by his bride of 53 years, Sherry, daughter Kimm Rountree (Mark), and his greatest pride and joy, his grandchildren: Maddie Grace and Rori Rountree and Austin and Beau Brazzeal. He was predeceased by his parents and son, Cam Brazzeal. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Westover Church in Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to: Triad Coalition for Life, 1451 S. Elm-Eugene Street, Greensboro, NC 27406, or a charity of one's choice
