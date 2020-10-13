Dillon, Roy E. "Joe"
January 15, 1935 - October 10, 2020
STONEVILLE - Roy E. "Joe" Dillon, 85, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Hospice of Rockingham County in Wentworth, NC.
A private family graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are encouraged.
Joe was born in Stokes County to the late Otis and Erna Dillon. He met and married the love of this life, Omie Ree James. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on October 3, 2020.
Mr. Dillon was vice president of engineering at Macfield Texturing, Inc. He was also a deacon and community church leader at the First Baptist Church of Madison. Joe was an avid golfer and also served in the United States Army Reserves. His biggest loves of his life was his family.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his two brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife, Omie Ree Dillon; son, Mitch Dillon (Tana); granddaughter, Matty Jo Dillon (Ryan) and grandson, Clint Dillon (Kelly).
Special thanks to caregivers, Kathy Hill and Christina Dalton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
