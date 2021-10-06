Ingle III, Roy PasonDecember 6, 1963 - September 29, 2021Pason "Hotshot" / "Papey" Ingle, age 57, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.Pason was a Greensboro native and the son of Roy Pason Ingle, Jr. and Carol Sutphin Tatum. He graduated from Grimsley High School in 1981 and took classes at GTCC for computer programming in 1990. Pason worked at several companies, including Teva and Ralph Lauren, but had the longest career and retired from Procter & Gamble.Pason Loved the Lord and his faith was a central part of his life, which he did not hesitate to share with others, especially the Hebraic roots of his faith in Jesus (Yeshua). Pason was one of the most knowledgeable people I have ever known and he shared that knowledge to teach and encourage others in a multitude of ways.He was an avid cyclist and rode 8-100 mile rides, as well as refurbishing bicycles as a hobby. He loved nature, praise music and animals.Pason was gifted with a sense of humor, inviting smile and communication, but his greatest gifts were sharing his faith & knowledge and his very generous spirit, which paved the way for many deep friendships throughout his life!Pason is survived by his father Roy Pason Ingle, Jr. (stepmom Betty) and mother Carol Sutphin Tatum (stepdad Joseph), sister Paige Ingle, brother Jeffrey Jones (Dana) and niece Jayna Jones, sister Elizabeth Ingle Rials (Jason), sister Julie Boone and nephews Alex, Nicholas and Spencer, aunt Barbara and uncle Ron McGee, cousin Gary Baldwin (Karen) and Ellie, stepsisters Cecelia and Jessica and his very closest friends and his beloved cat "Scooter," who was by his side to the end.He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal great-grandparents, grandparents, cousins Vincent McGee, William Patton Baldwin and William Graham Baldwin, Jr., uncle Charles Boone and stepbrother Derrick Tatum.Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation and graveside service to celebrate Pason's life on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27455.The family of Pason Ingle would appreciate all who attend the graveside service to please wear a mask to protect the family from Covid.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "BIG" Bicycling in Greensboro.Forbis and Dick Funereal Service1118 N. Elm St Greensboro, NC 27401