May 6, 2020
Royce Reynolds, 88, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at home in Greensboro. Mr. Reynolds used his talent as a salesman to build a single auto dealership into a successful regional enterprise, after 40 years of entrepreneurship, that allowed him to expand his philanthropy and work in Christian evangelism after the business was sold in 1998.
Royce's leadership, accomplishments, and benevolences were extended throughout the greater Greensboro area and especially the United Methodist Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents, James and Florence Royse Reynolds, and son-in-law William Fountain Avera.
Surviving Royce is his loving wife, Jane Warren Reynolds; a daughter, Ingrid Reynolds Avera of Summerfield and her children Ashley Jane Avera and William Reynolds Avera ; a son and daughter-in law, Warren Paul Reynolds and his wife Susan Tandon Reynolds of Advance and their daughter Sarah Catherine Reynolds; a sister, Patricia Marlin of Franklin, Tenn.; and brother, James K. Reynolds of Athens, Ga.
A service or remembrance will be held October 2, 2021 in the sanctuary of W. Market Street United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM where COVID protocols are being followed. The service may also be viewed through www.westmarketchurch.org
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Legacy Fund of West Market Street United Methodist Church, 302 W. Market St, Greensboro, NC 27401; The Salvation Army of Greensboro, 1001 Freeman Mill Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406; Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406; or other charities.
