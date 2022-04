Ruby T. Armeniox



Greensboro — Ruby T. Armeniox, 93, died Thursday, September 30, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 10 at 2 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Rd. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 3, 2021.