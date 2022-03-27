Menu
Ruby Deyton Ballance
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 28 2022
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
Ballance, Ruby Deyton

Ruby Deyton Ballance, 91, of Greensboro, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Beacon Place. She was the loving wife of the late Charles Ray Ballance.

Born on April 25, 1930 in Robbinsville, NC she was the daughter of the late Robert Henry and Betty Orr Deyton. Ruby loved her family and church. She was a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church. She also enjoyed shopping. Ruby was an alumni of the Masonic Home for Children in Oxford.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a brother, Harolotis Deyton and two sisters, Lillian Ward and Virginia "Cee" Ballance.

Ruby is survived by her son, Gary Ray Ballance; daughter, Diana Ballance Nelson and husband Chris; and grandson, Matthew Ray Ballance.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of AuthoraCare Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion for Ruby.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 28, 2022 from 6 to 7:30 pm at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Westminster Gardens Cemetery with The Very Rev. Milton C. Williams, Jr. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contribution be made to Authoracare Collective Hospice, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.

Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com for the Ballance family.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 27, 2022.
