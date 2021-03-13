Menu
Ruby Lewis Dillon
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
Dillon, Ruby Lewis

February 28, 1925 - March 11, 2021

Ruby Alice Lewis Dillon, 96, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Brookdale – Eden.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. She will lie in repose on Saturday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for those wishing to come by to pay their respects.

Born February 28, 1925 in Cascade, VA, Ruby was the daughter of the late Jeremiah and Virginia Ferguson Lewis. She was of the Primitive Baptist faith.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Dillon; two sisters, Virginia Spires and Jessie Mae Carter; and six brothers, Herbert Lewis, Herman Lewis, George Lewis, James "Jim" Lewis, Jeremiah Lewis, Jr. and Jake Lewis.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.

Fair Funeral Home

432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Reposing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
NC
Mar
14
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Ridgeview Memorial Gardens
NC
