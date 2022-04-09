Kepley, Ruby Joyce (McCraw)



January 17, 1943 - March 30, 2022



Ruby Joyce (McCraw) Kepley, 79, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her family on March 30, 2022.



Ruby, affectionally known by her loved ones as "Pug," was born on January 17, 1943, in Greensboro, NC to the late Isaac "Ike" and Pauline (Bozovich) McCraw.



She graduated from Guilford High School in 1962.



Ruby married the absolute love of her life, Vernon, on May 24, 1963. With 58 years of love, laughter, and tears, together they taught their children, Danny and Paula, integrity, loyalty, and compassion.



In 1976, Ruby began her 24-year career at Guilford Mills, Inc., where she had many accomplishments, including industry-leading customer certifications.



Ruby lived a beautiful, dignified life. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved making memories with her family, whether that was on a beach vacation at Ocean Lakes, camping at Lake Myers, or just chatting around her kitchen table.



Ruby was kind, generous, and compassionate. She provided comfort and solace while asking little in return. Ruby leaves behind a legacy filled with unconditional, unselfish love.



Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Vernon; son, Daniel Kepley (Teresa); daughter, Paula Murray (Jason); grandchildren, Christina Hall, Chris Thornburg, Heather Kepley, Logan Foust (Joshua), Tabatha Kepley, and Jessica Murray; great-grandchildren, Adam Hall, Isaac Hall, Ellison Foust, and Elias Foust; sisters, Patricia Bisher (Gary), Peggy Oakley (Tom), and Kay Parrish (Jerry). Ruby is also survived by three nieces, three nephews, and many other beloved family and friends.



In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her nephews, Jimmy Johnson, and Tracy Parrish.



A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022, at True Light Baptist Church, 500 2nd Street, Gibsonville, NC.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to True Light Baptist Church, Gibsonville, NC or Victory Junction, Randleman, NC.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 9, 2022.