Ruby Elaine Lewis



Greensboro — Ruby Elaine Lewis, died Sunday, December 12, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, December 18: visitation 1:30 to 2 p.m., service at 2 p.m. at Jesus Is the Answer for Holy Ghost Tabernacle, 5723 Eckerson Road.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2021.