Neely, Ruby Glenda Coleman
December 6, 1946 - June 13, 2021
Ruby Glenda Coleman Neely, 74, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at UVA Medical Center.
A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Brett Gardner officiating. Burial will follow at Stoneville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, June 16, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home.
A Rockingham County native, Glenda was born on December 6, 1946, to the late Lemuel and Bessie Hazelwood Coleman. She is a lifelong member of Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church. Glenda was a loving mother and nanny who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed crafting and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lemuel Coleman, Lewis Coleman, Eddie Coleman, Clarence Coleman, Moyer Coleman, Ralph Coleman, and an infant baby boy Coleman; her sister, Janie Fitzgerald; and her fiancé, Jimmy Woods.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Neely Bennett (Michael) of Stoneville and Crystal Neely Price of Stoneville; her sisters, Lena Coleman Ellington of Stoneville and Jean Coleman Joyce (Anthony) of Eden; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Craddock, Nathan Bennett, Nicholas Craddock, Tyler Price, Tyler Bennett, Kenona Bennett, and Zachary Bennett; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson Shelton and Alex Shelton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UVA Hospitality House, 205 14th Street NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903.
