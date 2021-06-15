Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruby Glenda Coleman Neely
FUNERAL HOME
Ray Funeral Home
119 North Market Street
Madison, NC
Neely, Ruby Glenda Coleman

December 6, 1946 - June 13, 2021

Ruby Glenda Coleman Neely, 74, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at UVA Medical Center.

A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Brett Gardner officiating. Burial will follow at Stoneville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, June 16, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home.

A Rockingham County native, Glenda was born on December 6, 1946, to the late Lemuel and Bessie Hazelwood Coleman. She is a lifelong member of Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church. Glenda was a loving mother and nanny who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed crafting and traveling.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lemuel Coleman, Lewis Coleman, Eddie Coleman, Clarence Coleman, Moyer Coleman, Ralph Coleman, and an infant baby boy Coleman; her sister, Janie Fitzgerald; and her fiancé, Jimmy Woods.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna Neely Bennett (Michael) of Stoneville and Crystal Neely Price of Stoneville; her sisters, Lena Coleman Ellington of Stoneville and Jean Coleman Joyce (Anthony) of Eden; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Craddock, Nathan Bennett, Nicholas Craddock, Tyler Price, Tyler Bennett, Kenona Bennett, and Zachary Bennett; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson Shelton and Alex Shelton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UVA Hospitality House, 205 14th Street NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903.

Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Glenda Neely and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com.

Ray Funeral Home

119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ray Funeral Home
119 North Market Street, Madison, NC
Jun
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Stoneville Pentecostal Holiness Church
4933 NC, Stoneville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Ray Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ray Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.