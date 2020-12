Ruby "Leona" Sparks



Randleman — Ruby "Leona" Sparks, 91, died Monday, November 30, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 4 at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 3, 2020.