Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Russell Edward Gamble Jr.
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Statesville High School
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Gamble, Jr., Russell Edward

1949 - 2021

Russell Edward Gamble Jr. passed away on Sunday morning March 14, 2021 due to complications from surgery.

The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date.

Russell was born on March 24, 1949 in Siler City, North Carolina. Russell grew up in Siler City, later moving to Statesville where he began playing football and basketball at an early age. He was a star player at Statesville High School and still holds the 7th spot as the school's All-Time top scorer.

He received a full scholarship to Lenoir-Rhyne College where he continued playing like a champion. After college, Russell began a lifelong career driving eighteen wheelers and enjoying the freedom of the open road. He was last employed by Murrow's Transfer in Thomasville, NC. He worked there eighteen years until early retirement due to Alzheimer's disease. He loved the beach, fishing, and living life to the fullest. He could charm the dew off a honeysuckle.

Russell is preceded in death by his father, Russell Edward Gamble and his Mother, Mary Florence Seawell Gamble.

Russell is survived by his wife of twenty-five years, Elaine Keaton Gamble, his daughter Michelle Hamby of Statesville and his daughter Natalie Gamble in Carolina Beach.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Alzheimer's Foundation.

George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangemnts.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by George Brothers Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
great hi school team mate always that perpetual smile and energy!
josh henninger
March 28, 2021
May your God comfort you during this difficult time and may your memories of Eddie bring you much joy. My husband and I went to high school with Eddie. He was always a good guy
Susan Orren Davis
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results