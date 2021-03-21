Gamble, Jr., Russell Edward



1949 - 2021



Russell Edward Gamble Jr. passed away on Sunday morning March 14, 2021 due to complications from surgery.



The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date.



Russell was born on March 24, 1949 in Siler City, North Carolina. Russell grew up in Siler City, later moving to Statesville where he began playing football and basketball at an early age. He was a star player at Statesville High School and still holds the 7th spot as the school's All-Time top scorer.



He received a full scholarship to Lenoir-Rhyne College where he continued playing like a champion. After college, Russell began a lifelong career driving eighteen wheelers and enjoying the freedom of the open road. He was last employed by Murrow's Transfer in Thomasville, NC. He worked there eighteen years until early retirement due to Alzheimer's disease. He loved the beach, fishing, and living life to the fullest. He could charm the dew off a honeysuckle.



Russell is preceded in death by his father, Russell Edward Gamble and his Mother, Mary Florence Seawell Gamble.



Russell is survived by his wife of twenty-five years, Elaine Keaton Gamble, his daughter Michelle Hamby of Statesville and his daughter Natalie Gamble in Carolina Beach.



In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Alzheimer's Foundation.



George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangemnts.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 21, 2021.