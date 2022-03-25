Mabry, Russell Duane
June 27, 1968 - March 24, 2022
Mr. Russell Duane Mabry, 53, passed away on March 24, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Mabry's funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at Lake Brandt Reformed Church with Pastor Arie Van Eyk officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. at the church.
A native of Beaufort County, NC, Russell was born on June 27, 1968, the son of Glenn and Sharon Stein Mabry. Following high school, he joined the US Air force and served faithfully and honorably. It was during that time that he met and married his wife Soon Ae on March 8, 1991.
Mr. Mabry was a member of Lake Brandt Reformed Church, a graduate of Kaplan University and worked as an expert network arrchitect for Tempur Sealy International. He was a hard-working family man who enjoyed woodworking, trips to the beach, and especially time spent with family and his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Soon Ae Mabry of the home; daughter Megan Pearl and her husband, Nathan, of Raleigh; son Samuel Mabry of Tacoma, WA; parents Glenn and Sharon Mabry of Locust, NC; brothers Ronald Mabry (Catherine) and Randall Mabry (Amber), all of Fort Mill, SC; grandchildren he so loved, Aiden Pearl, Eli Pearl and Everlea Pearl.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lake Brandt Reformed Church, 4600 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro, NC 27455.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 25, 2022.