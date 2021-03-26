Menu
Ruth Marie Brown
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Brown, Ruth Marie

1934 - 2021

Ruth Marie Brown, 86, of Greensboro, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Funeral will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at George Brothers Funeral Service with burial to follow at Guilford Memorial Park.

Marie served as secretary for South Elm Street Baptist Church for twenty-five years.

Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Brown.

She is survived by her sons, Wayne Brown and wife Cindy, David Brown, and Kenneth Brown and wife Julie; grandchildren, Jessica, Joni, Keegan, Sachi, and Kaya; and great-granddaughter, Dakota Warmath.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Monday at the funeral home prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, c/o Gideons Guilford South, P.O. Box 16001, Greensboro, NC 27416.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC
Mar
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC
Marie, beloved best friend and prayer partner for decades; served together, chaperoned Youth together; laughter and tears through the years. She was a humble servant of God Who loved and lived like Jesus. So happy for her to be with Him now.
Doris Tilley
March 29, 2021
