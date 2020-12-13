Dick, Ruth E.January 8, 1957 - December 11, 2020Ruth E. Dick, 63, of Greensboro, passed away on December 11, 2020 at Wellington Oaks. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery, with the Reverend Karen Jenkins officiating. All Covid-19 rules and guidelines will apply at the graveside service. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Boyd & Edith Moore Dick, and a sister, JoAnne Davidson. Ruth loved everyone she ever met. She participated in Special Olympics, her favorite sport being bowling. She loved to sing and was a member of Happy Hearts Choir at First Baptist Church. Left to remember her cheerful zest for life are her nieces and nephews, Lynn Lynch, Susan Byerly (Randy), J.B. Davidson (Areatha), and Michael Davidson (Ruth), and seven great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Wellington Oaks for the compassionate care that they gave to Ruth. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.