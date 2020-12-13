Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth E. Dick
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Dick, Ruth E.

January 8, 1957 - December 11, 2020

Ruth E. Dick, 63, of Greensboro, passed away on December 11, 2020 at Wellington Oaks. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery, with the Reverend Karen Jenkins officiating. All Covid-19 rules and guidelines will apply at the graveside service. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Boyd & Edith Moore Dick, and a sister, JoAnne Davidson. Ruth loved everyone she ever met. She participated in Special Olympics, her favorite sport being bowling. She loved to sing and was a member of Happy Hearts Choir at First Baptist Church. Left to remember her cheerful zest for life are her nieces and nephews, Lynn Lynch, Susan Byerly (Randy), J.B. Davidson (Areatha), and Michael Davidson (Ruth), and seven great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Wellington Oaks for the compassionate care that they gave to Ruth. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Green Hill Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I remember Ruth as a loving, talented, fun lady who would give of herself in the most caring of ways. She understood quality of friendship with consistency of stedfastness and nonjudgmental understanding. As one herself, Ruth will surely entertain the angels
Isabel Freeman
December 21, 2020
On behalf of the Arc of Greensboro we would like to send our condolences to Ruth's family. We appreciate the support and participation in our programs and services throughout the years. Ruth will be missed...
The Arc of Greensboro
December 14, 2020
Ruth has been a wonderful and loving friend to my family me for many years. She was a precious and lovely lady. My deepest sympathy to her family.
Gayle Nantz
December 13, 2020
I have so many fond memories of Ruth. She was a gem for sure. Her smile and openness will be a great void to all those she touched. I´m happy you earned your wings Ruth. Fly high and sing with the angels!
Chuck Lineback
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results