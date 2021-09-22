Hodgin, Ruth Manheim
April 26, 1919 - September 19, 2021
Ruth Manheim Hodgin, 102, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2021 at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro, with the Rev. Jesse Yarborough officiating. A reception will follow immediately after the committal service concludes in the reception hall at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel.
Born on Saturday, April 26, 1919 in South Carolina to the late Lyndon W. Manheim and Alberta Gross Manheim, Ruth was of the Christian faith. She retired from Burlington Industries after 35 years of employment. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred E. Hodgin; her daughter, Betty Jane Hodgin; a sister, Frances M. Ferguson and her brothers, Lyndon W. Manheim, Jr. and Grover M. Manheim.
She is survived by a sister, Dorothy M. Olson; nieces, Josephine King, Kathryne Yarborough, Patricia Wearmouth, Betsy Assing, and Dr. Heidi Schultz and nephews, Gene Olson, Arvid Olson, Dr. Michael Manheim and Patrick Manheim; sister-in-law, Faye Manheim; numerous great-nieces, great-nephews; and special family friends, D.H. Griffin family.
Special thanks to her personal caregiver, Sybrilla Cashion, for always taking the best care of Ruth and the caregivers from Always Best Care. Also, special thanks to nieces of Fred's family, Sharon Culclasure, Faye Lester, Ann Mangum, Bobbie Kellam, and Terry Parker.
Memorial contributions may be made to AuthoraCare-Collective, Hospice at Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 22, 2021.