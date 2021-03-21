Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Carlton Hurt
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Hurt, Ruth Carlton

Ruth Carlton Hurt, 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Greensboro, N.C. Ruth was born in Yadkin County to Millie and Gerney Carlton. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, James Hurt. She is survived by two daughters, Renee Hurt of Beaufort, S.C. and Debby Jennings of Pfafftown, N.C., and a sister, Marie Wicker, of Lexington, N.C. Ruth will be laid to rest at the Boonville Cemetary in Boonville, N.C. Due to the pandemic, a public graveside memorial service will be postponed and held at a later date to be announced on the Gentry Family Funeral Service web site. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville, N.C. will be serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Ruth will certainly be missed as well as her visits. Such a fun person.
Carol Parke
Friend
March 26, 2021
Go well mom. You are missed!
I love you, Debby
Debby Jennings
Daughter
March 25, 2021
To Renee and Debby, the Dawkins send love and prayers. You all were great neighbors many years ago. God Bless. Ellie Dawkins
Ellie Dawkins
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results