Hurt, Ruth Carlton
Ruth Carlton Hurt, 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Greensboro, N.C. Ruth was born in Yadkin County to Millie and Gerney Carlton. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, James Hurt. She is survived by two daughters, Renee Hurt of Beaufort, S.C. and Debby Jennings of Pfafftown, N.C., and a sister, Marie Wicker, of Lexington, N.C. Ruth will be laid to rest at the Boonville Cemetary in Boonville, N.C. Due to the pandemic, a public graveside memorial service will be postponed and held at a later date to be announced on the Gentry Family Funeral Service web site. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville, N.C. will be serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 21, 2021.