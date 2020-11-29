Fields, Ruth Lassiter
September 21, 1928 - November 27, 2020
Ruth Lassiter Fields, 92, of Siler City went home to be with her beloved Lord on November 27, 2020.
She was born in Moore County to the late James Arthur and Maude Melissa Smith Lassiter. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband James B. Fields; sisters Nannie Maude Lassiter, Allie Blake, Myrtie Elkins, Ollie Chrisco and Alberta Gunter; brothers Harold Lassiter, Leonard Lassiter, Arthur "Bug" Lassiter and Floyd William Lassiter. Ruth is survived by her daughter Darlene Fields Green and husband Robert of Greensboro, and grandchild, Valerie Senning and husband Daniel of Greensboro. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Lucy Ann Wall and Elva Fields, as well as many beloved nephews and nieces.
Ruth was a treasured member of the Hart Furniture family for 45 years. After retirement at 86, she assisted in serving meals to seniors at the Siler City Senior Center. Ruth was a member of the Siler City Chapel for over 60 years.
Ruth never met a stranger and always put others first. Thanks to the many friends, family, neighbors and church members who brought so much joy to her life with their cards, calls, visits and lots of love.
A special thanks to all the wise and kind physicians, nurses, and caregivers who supported mom all her life.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:00pm with Reverend Steven Harrell officiating at Chatham Memorial Park.
In lieu flowers, the family request that donations be may be made to the following:
Liberty Hospice Care, 1005 Carthage Street, Sanford, NC 27330
Wesley Long Cancer Center, 2400 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27403.
Siler City Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Siler City, NC 27344
Smith & Buckner is assisting the Fields family.
Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com
Smith & Buckner Funeral Home
230 North Second Ave, Siler City, NC 27344
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 29, 2020.