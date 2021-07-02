Martin, Ruth Sands



August 26, 1929 - July 1, 2021



Ruth Sands Martin entered her eternal home on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. She was the daughter of Jack and Dovie Sands. As she lived her life every day, she was a loving, caring soul and touched the lives of so many. She was a active member of Community Baptist Church. She was a caregiver for many individuals and worked for many years at both Burlington Industries and Annie Penn Hospital.



She was predeceased by her husband, Bill Martin, her son-in-law, Jim Whitener, her grandson, Daniel Whitener, and four brothers and three sisters.



She is survived by daughter, Billie Whitener, son, Michael E. Martin (Marie), all of Reidsville, grandchildren, Chris, Josh (Amy), Caroline (Trevor), Kristen (Dillon), Kendell (Trent) and great-grandchildren, Sadie, Ruthie and Merryn, along with many nieces and nephews.



Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Reidlawn Cemetery, with visitation at the cemetery beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Randy Hester will be officiating. The family will see friends at her home on Somerset Drive.



Memorials can be made to Community Baptist Church (Elevator Fund), 509 Triangle Road, Reidsville, North Carolina or to the Life Enrichment and Friendship Adult Day Care Center, 104 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville, NC.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 2, 2021.