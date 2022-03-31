Menu
Ruth Scarborough Richardson
1930 - 2022
Richardson, Ruth Scarborough

November 30, 1930 - March 23, 2022

Ruth Scarborough Richardson, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Heartland Living and Rehabilitation in Greensboro, NC. Ruth was born November 30, 1930 to Albert Moses Scarborough and Ruth Watson in Greensboro, NC and lived in Greensboro and Guilford County. She earned her teaching degree from Greensboro College and taught high school art classes at Jamestown, Greensboro (Grimsley), Dudley and Page High Schools.

She was predeceased by her parents Albert Moses and Ruth Scarborough, her brothers William Alanson Scarborough and Albert Moses Scarborough Jr., sister-in-law Mary Atwell Scarborough and nephew Albert Moses Scarborough III.

Ruth is survived by her husband Thaxton Richardson Jr. of the home, sister-in-law Carol J. Scarborough, nieces Kristine Anibal (Lyle) and Barbara Sutherland (Sean), great nephews and nieces.

Forbis and Dick Funeral Services, Elm Street Chapel, 1118 N. Elm St. is serving the family. Services will be Friday, April 1, 2022. Viewing will begin at 12 p.m., services at 1 p.m. followed by interment at 2 p.m. at Green Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, you may send a donation in her memory to College Place United Methodist Church, 501 Tate St., Greensboro, NC 27403. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisandick.com.

Forbis & Dick Funeral Service, Inc.

1118 N. Elm Street
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 31, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N, Greensboro, NC
Apr
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N, Greensboro, NC
Apr
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Green Hill Cemetery
901 Wharton Street, Greensboro, NC
