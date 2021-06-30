Silfen, Ruth Cohen



January 13, 1929 - June 28, 2021



Ruth Cohen Silfen was a loving and caring wife, mother, friend, and soon to be grandmother. She cherished her family above all else. She was born on January 13, 1929 in Springfield, Massachusetts to Sadye and Harry Cohen. Her parents, who were immigrants from Romania and Poland, instilled a passion for life and learning that was evident in her until the day she passed on June 28, 2021 at the age of 92.



After graduating from the University of Michigan, Ruth married her husband Murray Silfen and together they had their first son Larry in Springfield. After Larry was born, retail brought them to North Carolina, which is where her youngest son Alan Silfen was born. Ruth and Murray went on to create a successful business in Greensboro called Toys and Company in the 1970s. Ruth founded "The Doll Show," which was a one-of-a kind attraction in the community that people came from all over to see.



Ruth was an active member of the Greensboro Jewish community her entire life. She followed in her mother's footsteps and was president of Hadassah, an organization dedicated to healing the world. A beloved friend by many, her later years in life were spent thoroughly enjoying time with her lifelong friends, and organizing dinners with "the girls."



She is survived by her son Alan Silfen and his wife Belé Hormaeche.



The funeral service was held at 4 p.m. on June 29 at the Greensboro Hebrew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Jewish Family Services or Beth David Synagogue in memory of Ruth Silfen.



Advantage Funeral Home



1900 Vanstory Street



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 30, 2021.