Wilcox, Mrs. Ruth Swift
July 4, 1924 - March 13, 2022
Mrs. Ruth Swift Wilcox passed away peacefully on the morning of March 13, 2022, the exact same date her beloved husband Bert passed away 42 years ago.
Funeral services will held on March 28th at 1:00 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Ruth will be interred following the service in the columbarium next to her husband Bert. A reception will follow in the Haywood Duke Room at the church.
Ruth was born on the 4th of July, 1924 at the Kellogg Sanatorium in Battle Creek, Michigan. She was the daughter of Francis Brewer Swift and Leland Miller Swift.
She was raised in East Lansing, Michigan and was a proud graduate of East Lansing High School. Her summers were spent at the family cottage at Gull Lake near Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Ruth graduated from DePauw University, class of 1945, with a degree in theater arts. She would use those skills learned throughout her life acting in community theater and the (renowned) Pixie Playhouse of the Junior League of Greensboro.
She was employed happily as a hostess for the Gulf, Mobile and Ohio Railroad shortly after college. It was one of her happiest times. Her natural gregariousness suited the job perfectly. It was on the rails from Chicago to St. Louis where she met her soon to be husband.
The family moved to Greensboro in the late 1950's and Ruth immediately became an active member of the community as a volunteer for numerous organizations.
She especially loved Holy Trinity and amongst other functions served on the vestry.
Ruth spent many years working in Christian Education at St. Francis Episcopal Church where she made enduring friendships.
She served as chairman of the board of trustees at the Library Foundation at the time the new Central Library was built.
She delivered Mobile Meals, volunteered at Potter's house and numerous projects with the Junior League of Greensboro, both as an active member and a sustainer.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Frederick Wilcox, her infant daughter, Mary Frances Wilcox, and her brother Theodore Wells Swift and his wife Anne Swift.
She is survived by her sons, James Swift Wilcox (Tina) Durham, N.C., David Brewer Wilcox (Bonnie) Greensboro, NC, John Phillip Wilcox of Cape Carteret, N.C, and Mary Myers (David) Emerald Isle, N.C.; granddaughters, Alexandra Whitaker, Anna Hood (Nate) , Rachel Myers, and great granddaughter, Ruthie Hood.
The family asks with gratitude that memorials in Ruth's name be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., Greensboro, NC 27401 or to Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406.
Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2022.