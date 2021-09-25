Garrison, Sadie
Sadie Snider Garrison, 96, of Reidsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Chilton Family Care Home.
Graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021 in Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Duncan officiating.
Sadie was born November 24, 1924 in Stokes County and was a daughter of the late William Henderson and Nellie Smith Snider and had lived most of her life in Rockingham County. She was formerly employed with Burlington Industries Cameo Plant in Greensboro where she worked 23 years. She later retired from Macfield in Reidsville. Sadie was a member of Sharon Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband: Odell J. Garrison, one brother: William "Teevie" Snider, sisters: Bertha S. Cox, Nealie S. Webster, Lennis S. Dodson, Omie S. Thompson, Maggie S. Carter, Betty S. Weber, Anne S. Dove, Patty S. Hopkins. Left to cherish her memory, her brother: Jerry H. Snider, sister: Mary S. Brann (Kenny), both of Brown Summit, numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be sent to: Sharon Baptist Church 3540 Iron Works Rd., Reidsville, NC 27320 or the charity of the donor's choice
.
The family would like to thank the staff and management of Chilton Family Care Home for the loving care given to Sadie over the last several years.
Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Garrison family. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com
.
Citty Funeral Home, Inc.
308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 25, 2021.