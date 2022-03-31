Mrs. Sallie McNair Monroe transitioned at home in Greensboro, NC. The funeral service for Sallie McNair Monroe will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Cathedral of His Glory in Greensboro, NC with final disposition at Beauty Spot United Methodist Church, 273 Beauty Spot Church Rd., Rowland, NC 28383. Sallie McNair Monroe graduated from Fayetteville State Teachers College and earned her master's in reading at Texas A&M University and another master's in special education from University of Colorado; she was a retired educator from Academy School District 20 and Fayetteville State University. She is survived by her husband Dr. Joseph Monroe, two sons, Joseph Jr., and R. Bruce, three granddaughters and two great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives, friends and church family.
Perry J. Brown Funeral Home
909 E. Market Street Greensboro, NC 27401
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2022.
You were amazing women and your memory will last forever
Horace Newkirk
March 29, 2022
Mrs. Sallie was one of the most beautiful godly woman and I've so enjoyed her this year in BSF. She had a spirit that would never quit and an infectious love for Jesus. She longed for each person's salvation to grown in the Lord. Her fervent prayers were specific and individual as she willingly would open her heart. I loved hearing stories of her family and friends and it was an honor to know her and Mr. Joe! She's dancing with Jesus now, which is what she wanted each of us to celebrate and embrace.