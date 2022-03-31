Monroe, Sallie McNair



March 19, 1938 - March 27, 2022



Mrs. Sallie McNair Monroe transitioned at home in Greensboro, NC. The funeral service for Sallie McNair Monroe will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Cathedral of His Glory in Greensboro, NC with final disposition at Beauty Spot United Methodist Church, 273 Beauty Spot Church Rd., Rowland, NC 28383. Sallie McNair Monroe graduated from Fayetteville State Teachers College and earned her master's in reading at Texas A&M University and another master's in special education from University of Colorado; she was a retired educator from Academy School District 20 and Fayetteville State University. She is survived by her husband Dr. Joseph Monroe, two sons, Joseph Jr., and R. Bruce, three granddaughters and two great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives, friends and church family.



