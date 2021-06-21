Menu
Dr. Sam Bickley
Dr. Sam Bickley

High Point — Dr. Sam Bickley, 89, died Thursday, February 11, 2021. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, , 108 W. Farris Ave, in High Point. A reception in the fellowship hall will follow the service.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
108 W. Farris Ave, High Point, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cumby Family Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I remember my mother telling me that my dad and Dr. Bickley were hunting when she went into labor with me. He delivered me at Yadkinville
John Brendle
July 1, 2021
My condolences! I believe this is the Dr Bickley that delivered me, gave me my very first shot many years ago. God bless your whole family. He´s one for the record books. mother would quote him when we were sick.
Wilma Kay Cockerham
Friend
June 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of my form MD who was so nice and listened to my every needs for our patients. Made sure that the residents at the facility were well taken care of . Prayers to the family and May God give you Peace.
Cynthia McAuley,RN
Work
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results