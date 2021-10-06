Nichols, Sammie Ann Dixon



October 1, 2021



Ms. Sammie Ann Dixon Nichols was born on February 6 in Durant, Oklahoma to Carl and Sarah Hardage Dixon.



Sammie went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 1, 2021, surrounded by her family.



She retired from the State of North Carolina Employment Security Commission after over thirty years of service. She had been working for the Upper Palmetto YMCA for the last sixteen years.



Ms. Nichols was a member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.



Sam, as she was called by her family, was very talented in craft making. She completed beautiful ceramic pieces, crocheted and sewed any and everything she set her mind to. Many of her family and friends received gifts of her amazing talents. She also taught many to crochet and complete ceramic pieces. She loved to work in her garden and could always be found outside working in her yard.



Sam loved to travel and had been on many road trips across the United States and Canada. She had also been to Costa Rica with one of her best friends, Debra Rappe, who preceded her in death.



Her beautiful smile and contagious laugh will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.



Ms. Nichols was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Sarah Hardage Dixon.



She is survived by her daughter, Taylor Nichols; two sons, Jeff and Mike Nichols; sister, Cathy Dixon Stultz; niece (whom Sam was like a second mother to), Mindy Childress, Mindy's husband, Tim, and their four children; her four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her longtime friend, Marion Porter; and her fur baby, Mugsy.



Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Christ the King Church, 13501 South Tryon St., Charlotte, NC with Reverend William McKinley and Kyle Hearn officiating. Interment will follow on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends at the Church from 1 pm to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral.



The family would like to thank the amazing Critical Care Team at Atrium Health Pineville and all her loving friends who have shown so much love and kindness.



Memorial donations may be made for the care and education of her daughter Taylor Nichols.



Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service



10310-300 Feldfarm Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 6, 2021.