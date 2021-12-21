I am so sorry to hear of Frank´s passing. He was truly one of the good guys. When I spoke with him this summer, he told me that he wanted to move to the coast and seemed excited at the thought. He and I would play cards and various other games when I was in high school. Sandy would make us go to bed because we would fight lol. He will forever be in my heart. My deepest sympathy to you all. God speed, Frank.

Melanie Owens Jackson December 22, 2021