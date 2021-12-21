Sammy "Frank" Williford passed away December 16, 2021 at his home. He was born February 2, 1959. He was the son of Sam and Betty Williford. He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty "Jane" Williford. He is survived by his father, Sam Williford, brothers Ken Williford (April), Dan Williford (Jane) and James Williford (Carol). Also his longtime partner Donna Wood.
Frank was welcomed by the Lord when he arrived, and reunited with his beloved German shepherds Samson and Jack.
The family will celebrate Frank's life in private. May he rest in peace.
I am so sorry to hear of Frank´s passing. He was truly one of the good guys. When I spoke with him this summer, he told me that he wanted to move to the coast and seemed excited at the thought. He and I would play cards and various other games when I was in high school. Sandy would make us go to bed because we would fight lol. He will forever be in my heart. My deepest sympathy to you all. God speed, Frank.