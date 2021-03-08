Martin, Jr., Samuel John "Jack"
April 11, 1928 - March 6, 2021
Samuel (Jack) John Martin Jr. 92, passed away March 6, 2021, at Pennybyrn in High Point Born April 11, 1928, in Atlanta, GA, Jack was the son of the late
Samuel John Martin Sr and Lucille Wynne Martin. In addition to his parents, he
was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Ann Fleetwood
Martin. Jack graduated high school in 1945 from Marist School in Atlanta. In 1949, Jack graduated from Clemson University with a degree in textile manufacturing, as well as earning a Commission in the US Army. He served as a First Lieutenant in the US Army at FT Benning during the Koreanconflict. Jack began working at Geigy Chemical Corporation in 1955 (now Novartis) and retired from there in 1989. Jack is also a graduate of the Executive Program at the Darden School of Business, through the University of Virginia. Jack had been a resident of Guilford County since the mid-1970's. Previously, Jack and his wife Ann, had also lived in Atlanta, Charlotte, and Chattanooga. He was a member and usher at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, in Greensboro. After retiring, Jack kept busy by serving as a board member at Evergreens Nursing home and enjoyed tutoring math at General Greene Elementary School. Jack was a proud member of the Quarter Century Club with his Ciba Geigy family. Jack enjoyed morning workouts with his "Cardiac Rehab" friends at the YMCA, traveling, and being a member of The Taurus Stock Club. Jack's greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and grandchildren who affectionately called him "Big Jack" or "Smiling Jack."
Jack is survived by six children, Patricia (Frank) Miller, of Atlanta, GA, Katherine (John) Crawford, of Boone, Christine (Jim) Hannasch of Gainesville, GA, John (Nancy) Martin, of Knoxville, TN, Gail (Ben) Boyles, of Lincolnton, and Ted (Cynthia) Martin, of Greensboro; eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am Tuesday, March, 9, 2021 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Jack and Ann will be interred together at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jack's memory to the Maryfield Charitable Care Fund, 1315 Greensboro Road, High Point, NC 27260. Online condolences may be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 8, 2021.