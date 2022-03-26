Morrah, III, Samuel Patrick
November 18, 1929 - March 24, 2022
Samuel Patrick Morrah, III, 92, died peacefully on March 24, 2022 at Coble Creek Health Care of Twin Lakes Community in Burlington, NC.
Born in 1929 in Winston-Salem, NC, son of the late Samuel Patrick Morrah, Jr. and Ruth Joines Morrah, Sam lived a life of service to his country, his community, and his family. Sam grew up in Greensboro, graduating from The Curry School. A 1951 graduate of Clemson University, he was a member of the Senior Platoon, a select precision drill team. Sam served in the 8th Calvary in Hokkaido, Japan during the Korean Conflict, and later served in the Army Reserve, retiring at the rank of major.
In 1956, Sam married Rachel Cook Garrison. Theirs was a loving and supportive partnership that embraced careers, rearing of their daughters, church volunteering, and traveling together across the United States, Europe, and the Holy Land.
Sam began his career as an industrial engineer at Burlington Industries. He traveled internationally as a principal consultant for Kurt Salmon Associates, and later with Cluett, Peabody & Company. After his retirement, Sam focused his talents and energies on a variety of volunteer services at Front Street United Methodist Church. Notable for his tireless attention to detail, accuracy, and sense of collaboration, this was a culmination of his lifelong commitment to serving God through decades of church work, including teaching Sunday School, organizing events and working with The Gideons. Sam also served as co-chair responsible for logistics, inaugurating and running the popular Buckner Mission Man Triathlon for many years.
This devoted husband, father and grandfather was a skilled designer and builder of useful creations of all sizes and materials, from a boat trailer to cabin-sized playhouses to intricate metal fittings. He had a lifelong appreciation of nature, especially when spending time with family in the North Carolina mountains and on beach vacations teaching his grandchildren how to bodysurf the breakers.
Sam is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Rachel Garrison Morrah, daughters Katherine M. Carl (Clyde) of Raleigh, Cynthia M. Yancey (Jeff) of Asheville, Jennifer M. Mauch of Burlington, and Elizabeth M. Angell (Chris) of Cary; as well as grandchildren Sam Yancey, Todd Yancey, Alex Carl, Ben Carl, Caroline M. Carlson, Christopher Mauch, Kristen Angell and William Angell, all of whom brought him joy. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his dear brother, James Edward Morrah of Greensboro.
Sam was a man of strong faith, and his trust in God lead to a conviction to do the best he could each day. Loved and respected by family, friends and colleagues, considerate and unfailingly courteous, Sam is cherished by those who had the honor to know him as a man who lived a life of integrity, who was quick to laugh, and knew the value of hard work. We will miss him dearly, and will always remember his intelligent optimism and perpetually youthful spirit.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staffs of Coble Creek and Deacon Point at Twin Lakes and AuthoraCare Hospice for their faithful and gracious care.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Front Street United Methodist Church in Burlington, with family receiving visitors at Front Street at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Front Street United Methodist Church, 136 S. Fisher Street, Burlington, NC 27215 or the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinsons.org
Rich and Thompson is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at richandthompson.com
"Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your master." Matthew 25:21
