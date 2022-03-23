Morrow, Samuel "Sam"
December 10, 1936 - March 21, 2022
Mr. Samuel (Sam) Morrow, 85, beloved husband and father, passed away on March 21, 2022, in Greensboro, NC. Born in Fairforest, South Carolina on December 10, 1936, Sam was a hard worker, a lover of the outdoors, and a friend to many, as well as a long-time educator in the Greensboro community.
Sam is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kate, and his daughters Emily Spiegel (husband Marc), Lisa Morrow, and Gina Pendergast (husband Glenn), as well as grandchildren Gray and Griffin Pendergast.
Sam attended Catawba College on a football scholarship (1957-1961) and was a proud member of the team's "1,000 Yard Club." He graduated from Catawba with a bachelor's degree in education and began his teaching and coaching career in Greensboro, where he spent 28 years teaching driver's education at Page High School. While teaching, Sam earned a master's degree in driver's education from North Carolina A&T. At Page, he met Kate, a fellow teacher at the high school, whom he married in 1974.
Long after he retired from Page in 1991, Sam would often run into former students who happily shared their successful driving records–-not just around Greensboro, but in other places as well, including as far away as a golf course in the Bahamas.
After his teaching career, Sam ran a successful business, Morrow Landscaping, for many years until he retired (for real) to leave more time for fishing, golf, and working in his own yard. An avid fisherman and golfer, Sam enjoyed fishing from the pier at North Carolina's Topsail Beach. Sam would stay up much of the night fishing, with only an occasional nap, and his dedication earned him several trophies over the years for the largest catch.
He was a regular at Bryan Park Golf Course, where he would often golf with friends. Baseball was also another passion of Sam and Kate, who have had season tickets to the Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball team since the inaugural season in their downtown stadium.
Sam was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Greensboro. A celebration of his life will take place in the church's sanctuary at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 25, and the family will greet guests following the service in the Virginia Gilmer room.
Donations in Sam's honor can be made to the Greensboro Grasshoppers Charities, c/o Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro (301 N. Elm Street, Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27401) or the Catawba Chiefs Club (via checks payable to "Catawba College Chiefs Club" - Catawba Development Office, Attn: Director of Athletic Development, 2300 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144).
The service can be viewed livestream at www.fpcgreensboro.org
.
Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 23, 2022.