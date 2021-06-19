Thacker, Samuel E.



November 23, 1942 - June 17, 2021



Samuel E. Thacker, 78, of Reidsville, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Rockingham County Hospice Home.



The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Sunday, June 20, from 3 to 5 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Richmond, VA with Rev. John Stewart officiating.



Samuel was born in Rockingham County to the late Harvey and Iverdelle Ellison Thacker. He was a graduate of Summerfield High School and attended NC State University. He lived many years in Richmond, VA and moved back to Reidsville in 2006. He worked as a civil engineer in construction for many years before retiring. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael "Matt" Allen Thacker; brother, George Thacker; and sister, Essie Jane Gore.



He is survived by his son; Shane Thacker and wife, Lorrie; former wife, Yvonne Thacker; brother, Joe Thacker; sisters, Molly Byrd, Joanne Lowdermilk and Anna Neas; sister-in-law, Anne Thacker.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 19, 2021.