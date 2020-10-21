McNairy, Samuel Walter
June 19, 1942 - October 17, 2020
Sam McNairy, 78, of Raleigh, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Rex Hospital. Sam was born June 19, 1942 in Greensboro, NC to the late James David McNairy and Audrey Porter McNairy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Harriet Thompson McNairy.
Sam is survived by his wife, Lu Jones McNairy; son Walter and his wife Rhonda (and daughter Grimsley); son Bill and his wife Donna (and son Will); and stepdaughter Laura Reynolds (husband Chad) and step-grandchildren Molly, Catherine and Lydia Reynolds.
Sam grew up in Greensboro where he began honing his golf game and even played a little high school basketball at Greensboro Senior (now Grimsley). He followed in the footsteps of his father by attending UNC-CH and staying in Old East dorm, majoring in accounting. Right after graduation he married his high school sweetheart Harriet, moving to Charlotte to start his 38-year career in public accounting with what is now Deloitte. After a 2-year rotation in NYC, Sam and family moved to Raleigh in 1978. Summers were spent playing golf, vacationing to Hilton Head, and spending time at home with family. He was also very involved at White Memorial, serving as elder and clerk of session, and enjoyed many seasons of UNC basketball and football games. He was very proud of a mini grandfather clock given to him for winning the golf tournament at Deloitte's annual partner meeting as well as being club champion at both Raintree in Charlotte and North Ridge in Raleigh.
In retirement, Sam enjoyed watching the grass grow, spending the early years with Harriet at Uwharrie Point, traveling more, enjoying grandchildren Will and Grimsley, having lunch with old colleagues, and spending more time with his 5 brothers and sisters and their families. Serving on the Board of the Presbyterian Foundation allowed Sam to put his CPA skills to good use while he continued to stay involved locally at White Memorial. He also truly enjoyed Rotary Club, attending weekly and supporting their various community outreach efforts.
After Harriet's passing in 2008, Sam found his second love Lu, marrying in 2010 and welcoming her family & friends into his heart. Sam spent the last 10 years with Lu gathering with friends old and new, expanding travel horizons, and spending time with family. Sam was always reliable, someone to turn to in a time of need. A CPA with a soft interior, he never wanted credit for the things he accomplished or help he gave. He was so very proud of all of his family, and enjoyed bragging on them to no end.
A private family memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24th at White Memorial Presbyterian Church. The service will be live streamed beginning at 2 p.m. through https://online.brushfire.com/wmpc
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1704 Oberlin Rd., Raleigh, NC 27608, or to the Rotary Club of Raleigh Foundation, P.O. Box 20807, Raleigh, NC 27619.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 21, 2020.